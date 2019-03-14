Term Sheet -- Thursday, March 14

The college admissions cheating saga continues. New details are emerging around the scam, in which 50 people were accused for paying bribes to get their children into elite schools.

“We’re not talking about donating a building, we’re talking about fraud,” said Andrew Lelling, the US Attorney for Massachusetts who announced the indictments in the scheme.

William Rick Singer, the founder of a for-profit college counseling and preparation business who’s at the center of the scandal, was paid roughly $25 million by parents to help their children get into schools including Georgetown, Stanford, UCLA, and Yale.

Here’s how Singer described the process: “What we do is we help the wealthiest families in the U.S. get their kids into school. They want guarantees, they want this thing done. They don’t want to be messing around with this thing. And so they want in at certain schools. So I did 761 what I would call, ‘side doors.’”

That means he facilitated 761 “side doors” to admission. Some of the parents spent between $200,000 to $6.5 million to get their kids admitted to their schools of choice.

There have also been Silicon Valley elite caught in the mayhem who have not been charged with wrongdoing.

For instance, I was reading the 204-page FBI affidavit (because that’s what I do for fun these days) that includes excerpts from recordings of conversations between Singer and parents involved in the scheme when one bit caught my eye.

The documents outline a recorded phone conversation between Singer and Bruce Isackson, president of real estate development firm WP Investments. In it, Isackson expresses concern about the potential repercussions if the IRS was to uncover the true purpose of the payments:

Isackson: “Oh, yeah. I’m just thinking, oh my God, because you’re thinking, does this roll into something where, you know, if they get into the meat and potatoes, is this gonna be this– be the front page story with everyone from Kleiner Perkins do whatever, getting these kids into school, and–”

I was curious about Isackson’s reference to storied venture firm Kleiner Perkins, so I reached out to Kleiner to ask. A spokesperson told me that Kleiner chairman John Doerr and general partner Ted Schlein were clients of Singer’s firm but says they only used services related to test tutoring and help with college applications. Below is the official comment provided to Term Sheet:

“We’re not sure what that reference means, but we do know that William Singer used high profile client names to market his services. John Doerr and Ted Schlein were clients of William Singer’s firm together with a long list of Valley luminaries. The scope of services provided to their children was limited to test tutoring and help with college applications — typical of services provided by thousands of private college counselors across the country — and nothing further. Neither individual is part of the Fed’s probe into William Singer.”

UBER MONEY: Two days after reports surfaced that Alphabet’s self-driving unit Waymo may raise outside funding for the first time, Uber has some news of its own. The tech behemoth is in talks to sell a $1 billion stake in its autonomous driving unit to SoftBank and other investors. The deal would value the autonomous-vehicle business at $5 billion to $10 billion, and Uber would retain majority ownership, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Uber investors have been nervous about the self-driving unit’s steep losses and lack of revenue and have been pushing Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi to spin it off or seek outside investment. The autonomous division was formed in 2014 and reportedly loses between $100 million and $200 million each quarter. Selling a part of its self-driving business for $1 billion would allow Uber to offload some expenses as it prepares for an initial public offering that could value the company at $120 billion. Read more.

FACEBOOK’S ABOUT-FACE: In the latest issue of Fortune, my colleague Michal Lev-Ram pulls back the curtain to reveal what’s going inside Facebook as the company battles everyone from Google to Elizabeth Warren. “Facebook may be changing, but it aims to preserve what it’s got until it figures out a way to replace the business too much change would jeopardize,” she writes. Read the full feature here.