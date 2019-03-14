'The Everything Store' Author Brad Stone's Next Subject Is Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will be the subject of a new book.

Bloomberg journalist Brad Stone will be focusing on Amazon once again with a new book called Amazon Unbound, according to an Axios report. The book will focus on Bezos and his rise to be the richest person in the world. It’ll evaluate Amazon’s “ongoing successes and failures and deconstruct its strategies for growth,” according to a Simon & Schuster statement.

The news might not be such good news for Amazon or Bezos, who apparently didn’t take much of a liking to Stone’s 2013 bestseller The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon. That book centered on Amazon’s rise in the retail world and focused on how Bezos and his wife Mackenzie, who he now plans to divorce, ran the company. Mackenzie Bezos ultimately gave Stone’s book a one-star review on Amazon, saying that she “wanted to like this book.”

Stone’s book was lauded by critics who said it was well-researched and included new accounts from key players in Amazon’s development that shed new light on the company’s formation. According to the Simon & Schuster statement, Stone is planning much of the same for Amazon Unbound and “pick up where The Everything Store left off.”

Simon & Schuster plans to release the book in the fall of 2021.