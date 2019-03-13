Felicity Huffman, VA Sexism, Nancy Pelosi: Broadsheet March 13

• V.A., heal thyself. Just a week after Sen. Martha McSally’s Congressional testimony about being raped by a superior officer while serving in the Air Force, the armed forces and their treatment of women are back in the news.

This time it’s a New York Times investigation into what happens to female vets who seek care at Veterans Affairs medical facilities. The former service members describe experiences that range from the insulting (assumptions that they’re the wife of a vet) to the uncomfortable (sexist or harassing comments) to the downright dangerous (one Women’s Trauma Recovery Center had to be moved to a female-only facility after women said they feared for their safety.) For some female veterans, it’s been enough to force them to abandon the V.A. altogether—a benefit they earned through their service—and instead turn to private medical care.

It’s also worth noting that V.A. hospitals are generally not well equipped to serve the particular needs of women, including pregnancy and motherhood. And I was shocked to see that female veterans are more likely to be diagnosed with at least one mental health condition (over 40% compared with 25% of men), suggesting that they desperately need the help they are not getting.

Finally, consider that this problem is likely to become even bigger in the future: Women currently make up about 10% of vets—but account for 16% of active duty service members.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. The NYT points to the Jesse Brown V.A. Medical Center in Chicago as a possible way forward. The facility’s vast majority of doctors and staffers are women, exam rooms and waiting areas are women-only, and programs include a weight loss group and art therapy. Former Army sergeant and current patient Lori Brown tells the Times that at the facility: “I can allow myself to be who I am in front of the doctor or nurse and not be intimidated by men.”

