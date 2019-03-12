Today we celebrate 30 years of the World Wide Web, the hypertext interface applied to the tubes of the Internet. Without it, we wouldn’t have streaming, social media, online shopping, endless comedy cat videos or the hourly tweets from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Yet it’s not an entirely happy birthday: Tim Berners-Lee, the British CERN engineer who’s 1989 proposal led to the creation of internet browsers and the dot-com revolution, has major concerns about the web’s development.

“While the web has created opportunity, given marginalized groups a voice, and made our daily lives easier, it has also created opportunity for scammers, given a voice to those who spread hatred, and made all kinds of crime easier to commit,” Berners-Lee wrote to commemorate the anniversary.“

Despite this, one thing’s for sure: Life wouldn’t be the same without it. Moreover, web users have been sharing their memories of the early days on Twitter under the hashtag #Web30, and it’s a real throwback:

And so it began… In 1989, Sir Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web, changing the world forever. Today we're joining in with #web30, sharing the best of British internet moments to celebrate the 30th anniversary.https://t.co/0v71CplnMU #ForTheWeb InnovationIsGREAT 💻🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/m0ZC1FUjSx — GREAT Britain (@GREATBritain) March 12, 2019

In 1990, I coded up the foundational technologies for the World Wide Web. To celebrate the web’s 30th birthday, will you add to a crowdsourced Twitter timeline of the web’s milestone moments? https://t.co/7sGBdFyE6Q#Web30 #ForTheWeb pic.twitter.com/AzfjmpvZYX — Tim Berners-Lee (@timberners_lee) March 12, 2019

In 1994, I was proud to be part of the first Presidential email exchange with another head of state, @carlbildt, then-Prime Minister of Sweden. In my message, I thanked him for his support as America ended the trade embargo on Vietnam. #Web30 #ForTheWeb — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) March 12, 2019

Here's how the @wikipedia homepage looked shortly after launch in 2001. I love the simplicity of the vision. #web30 @jimmy_wales pic.twitter.com/TxStNvziS3 — Jason Evans (@WIKI_NLW) March 12, 2019

In 1995, I started a simple mailing list and the rest is history #craigslist #Web30 #ForTheWeb pic.twitter.com/4FCYiBNKim — craig newmark (@craignewmark) March 7, 2019

The memory I'll share: in 1998, I lived in rural India. Every Weds, I took a 90 min bus to the nearest Internet cafe. After the wait for dial-up, I'd read emails from the only two friends that had addresses. Felt like magic. #Web30 #ForTheWeb — Sarah Drinkwater (@sarahdrinkwater) March 12, 2019

There is NO better example of those early days than the Space Jam website.https://t.co/uuY1pB8pUc A snapshot of the web in 1996!#Web30 pic.twitter.com/TF4or44g1F — Richard Harris (@cigarboyrick82) March 12, 2019

So the web turns 30 today. This is what the car and TV looked like when they turned 30. What will the web look like in another 30 years? #VR #AR ? Something new?#Web30 pic.twitter.com/dmu0JElNHA — Andy McFetrich (@AndyMacRecruits) March 12, 2019

We hope that everyone is having as much fun celebrating #Web30 as we are! 🥳🎂

Also, a quick reminder that… Web ≠ Internet pic.twitter.com/44GfPsv15x — The Web Foundation (@webfoundation) March 12, 2019