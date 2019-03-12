The New York State attorney general’s office issued subpoenas late Monday night to Deutsche Bank and Investors Bank for financial records about major Trump Organization projects, the New York Times reported.

The documents sought would cover loan applications, mortgages, and lines of credit for Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., Trump National Doral near Miami; and Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. Also under investigation is a failed bid for the New York Buffalo Bills football team.

This adds to Deutsche Bank’s investigation woes, with two congressional probes and questions into money laundering that turned into a major raid on the company’s Frankfurt, Germany headquarters in December 2018.

It also adds to Trump’s own legal pressure. The newest inquiry is a civil and not criminal matter, which can still have major repercussions. In December 2018, Donald Trump’s charitable foundation agreed to dissolve under court supervision after a suit by the New York attorney general accused it of being “little more than a checkbook to serve Mr. Trump’s business and political interests,” according to CNN.

During his testimony before Congress, former Trump fixer Michael Cohen said that Trump gave false financial statements to Deutsche Bank.

Any actions taken by New York would be outside of the presidential constitutional power to pardon.