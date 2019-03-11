The 20 Fastest Growing Jobs in America—And How Much They Pay
The Bureau of Labor Statistics says that wind turbine service technician jobs are among the fastest growing professions in America.
By Emily Price
If you’re looking for a new job, there are several positions starting to see a dramatic growth increase.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently analyzed the 20 occupations in the United States that are growing the fastest. The bureau not only released a list of the top 20 professions but also the jobs it expects to see the most amount of growth between now and 2026.

Worth noting: Just because a particular profession is seeing an increase in the number of positions it offers doesn’t mean there’s necessarily an increase in pay. Professions listed by the bureau include several lower-paying positions for laborers as well as a few high-paying professionals for skilled workers.

The position with the most growth is Solar Photovoltaic Installers, which the Bureau expects to see 110% growth from 2016-26. Also known as PV Installers, people in that position assemble, install, and maintain solar panel systems on rooftops or other structures. In 2017, the median pay for the position was $39,490, or $18.98 an hour. People in the position typically only need a high school diploma and moderate on-the-job training.

Here are the top 10 growing professions according to The Bureau of Labor Statistics along with the median salary associated with each:

  1. Solar photovoltaic installers – $39,490
  2. Wind turbine service technicians – $53,880
  3. Home health aides – $23,210
  4. Personal care aides – $23,100
  5. Physician assistants – $104,860
  6. Nurse practitioners – $103,880
  7. Statisticians – $84,060
  8. Physical therapist assistants – $57,430
  9. Software developers, applications – $101,790
  10. Mathematicians – $103,010

