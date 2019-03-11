The 20 Fastest Growing Jobs in America—And How Much They Pay

If you’re looking for a new job, there are several positions starting to see a dramatic growth increase.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently analyzed the 20 occupations in the United States that are growing the fastest. The bureau not only released a list of the top 20 professions but also the jobs it expects to see the most amount of growth between now and 2026.

Worth noting: Just because a particular profession is seeing an increase in the number of positions it offers doesn’t mean there’s necessarily an increase in pay. Professions listed by the bureau include several lower-paying positions for laborers as well as a few high-paying professionals for skilled workers.

The position with the most growth is Solar Photovoltaic Installers, which the Bureau expects to see 110% growth from 2016-26. Also known as PV Installers, people in that position assemble, install, and maintain solar panel systems on rooftops or other structures. In 2017, the median pay for the position was $39,490, or $18.98 an hour. People in the position typically only need a high school diploma and moderate on-the-job training.

Here are the top 10 growing professions according to The Bureau of Labor Statistics along with the median salary associated with each: