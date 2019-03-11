Permanent Daylight Saving Time? Trump Says He Supports It

President Donald Trump endorsed a growing movement to make Daylight Saving Time permanent in a Monday morning tweet, just a day after much of the nation switched their clocks forward.

This change could soon become a reality, as Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott recently filed legislation that would do exactly that. The “Sunshine Protection Act of 2019” aims to make Daylight Saving Time permanent across the United States.

“Hopefully we can pass it in Congress & get it to your desk soon,” Rubio tweeted of the DST legislation, responding to Trump’s endorsement.

Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2019

Daylight Saving Time makes the sun rise and set later, according to the clock. While its origins are centuries old, Daylight Saving Time was formally introduced in dozens of countries around the globe during World War I, when governments hoped to save money on fuel by optimizing daylight hours.

More recently, however, studies have found that the time change isn’t as effective in saving energy as originally believed. The adjustment to people’s sleep schedules can also have negative health effects.

Some states and territories, including Arizona, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, have already opted out of Daylight Saving Time. These areas remain on standard time all year, while the rest of the country adjusts their clocks for roughly eight months.