Brainstorm Health: 23andMe and Diabetes, Death by Video Chat, Trump Budget

Happy Monday, readers. I hope you enjoyed your weekend.

Would you want to be told you’re dying over a video screen attached to a robot?

A 78-year-old California man received news of his demise in exactly that fashion, the BBC reports. A robotic unit used to conduct telemedicine visits came into Ernest Quintana’s hospital room, where he was with his granddaughter and a friend of his daughter’s, and a doctor on its video screen (sitting at an unknown remote location) reportedly told him that his lungs were irrevocably damaged and he would soon die. Quintana passed away the following day.

Both Quintana’s granddaughter and his daughter’s friend, Julianna Spangler, expressed incredulity that the technology would be used in such a fashion, especially as Quintana’s wife wasn’t in the room as he was being delivered a fatal prognosis via video chat.

Spokespeople for Kaiser Permanente’s Greater Southern Alameda County region expressed regret over the incident in a statement, and stated its usual policy is to have a health care person in the room—in the flesh—during such telehealth consultations, and stressed that the original diagnosis involved in-person physician visits and direct communication.

But the entire episode brings up a real concern for an era of increased telehealth use. Currently, Medicare, the health insurance program for elderly patients, largely doesn’t cover telemedicine services; that’s set to begin changing in the coming years under new proposed regulations.

As the popularity of remote medical visits grows—and polls have shown there is a strong demand for such services, including among the elderly—incidents like what happened to Quintana will have to be incorporated into doctors’ training so that they can perfect their “webside manner.” That, in turn, will likely take a broader conversation between health care workers and patients on what’s appropriate to transmit via video feed, whether a patient is in a hospital or at her own home.

Read on for the day’s news.