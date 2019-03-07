Facebook Privacy, Huawei Suit, Hello Haven: CEO Daily for March 7, 2019

Good morning.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg published a blog post yesterday on a “privacy-focused” vision for social networking that struck me as the equivalent of ExxonMobil proclaiming the end of fossil fuels. Those who have followed Facebook for the last fifteen years know its founder, until recently, has summarily dismissed privacy critics, and believed deep in his soul that the world would eventually bend to his vision of open sharing. In yesterday’s post, however, he did a complete about-face. “I believe the future of communication will increasingly shift to private, encrypted services where people can be confident what they say to each other stays secure.”

Really? As my friend and long-time tech guru Walt Mossberg tweeted from retirement: “How long has he personally believed this? An hour? A day?”

It’s possible, of course, the scandals of the last year have prompted Zuckerberg to do some serious soul searching. Or perhaps the growing tech backlash has convinced him more privacy regulation is coming, whether he likes it or not. But if he means what he says, the company has a problem. Its current advertising business model depends on open sharing of information. Take Zuckerberg at his word, and that business is headed for massive disruption, with implications that The Verge outlines here.

More likely, Zuckerberg “is trying to have his cake and eat it too,” as my colleague and Fortune tech editor Adam Lashinsky has put it. He wants to build up his business around encrypted communications on What’sApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram, even as he continues to mint money from the lucrative advertising business built around the open Facebook News Feed.

Financial markets seemed to share Adam’s view: Facebook’s stock was down only slightly in after-hours trading.

