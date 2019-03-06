Trump Cancels U.S. Report on Civilian Deaths in Drone Strikes

President Donald Trump revoked a requirement that U.S. intelligence officials publicly report the number of people killed in drone strikes and other attacks on terrorist targets outside of war zones.

Trump formally ended the requirement with an executive order on Wednesday, months after signaling such a move. The administration last year ignored a May deadline for an annual accounting of civilian and enemy casualties required under an order signed in 2016 by then-President Barack Obama. The order was part of an accountability effort to minimize civilian deaths from drone strikes.

The order signed by Trump revokes the requirement that the administration release an unclassified summary of “the number of strikes undertaken by the United States Government against terrorist targets outside areas of active hostilities, as well as assessments of combatant and non combatant deaths resulting from those strikes, among other information.”

A law Congress passed last year requires the Defense Department to provide Congress a report of civilian casualties, though parts of it may be classified.