H&R Block CEO Tax Tips: File Early, File Online, Ask for Direct Deposit Refund

It’s tax time! And for many Americans this is the time of year they turn to H&R Block for help. The Kansas City, Missouri company has been filing tax returns for 65 years. Today, H&R Block has 10,000 offices around the country with nearly 100,000 financial experts ready to help.

As CEO Jeff Jones puts it, “Only at H&R Block are we excited about tax time.”

He tells Fortune about some simple tax tips to take the stress out of the process for Americans preparing their 2018 returns.

File Online: E-file the tax return and ask for a direct deposit for your refund. “No paper filing. And no paper checks,” Jones advises, “These two tips help insure that you get your refund faster.” IRA Contribution: “There are very few things you can still do for this tax season, but a contribution to an IRA is one of them up until April 15,” he says. “It’s a great idea.” Reset Your W4: “One of the most important moves that people can make is, think about your W4 withholding. Every year you have an opportunity to reset it,” he explains. “You get to make a basic decision. ‘Do I want more in my paycheck or do I want to get it back at the end of the year.” Most Common Mistake: Multi-tasking while doing taxes.”Pay attention,” he warns. Best Advice: “File early,” Jones urges. “The sooner you file, the sooner you get in the queue, and the faster you get your refund.”

