T-Mobile Has Spent $195K at Trump's D.C. Hotel Since Announcing Its Merger With Sprint

T-Mobile has spent $195,000 at President Donald Trump’s Washington hotel since announcing its multi-billion dollar merger with Sprint last April, according to The Washington Post.

Prior to announcing the merger, only two T-Mobile officials had ever stayed at the hotel, reports The Post. Since April 29, 2018, executives have reserved at least 52 nights and nine executives checked in at the hotel the day after the merger was announced.

T-Mobile acknowledged its spending at the Trump hotel in response to a letter from Democratic lawmakers, in which they expressed concern about the timing of the executives’ stay. The carrier noted that the expenses incurred covered “meeting space, catering, business center services, audio/visual equipment rental, [and] lodging” at the hotel.

Nevertheless, Anthony Russo, T-Mobile USA’s vice president of federal legislative affairs, further noted in the company’s response that spending at the Trump hotel comprised only 14% of its corporate budget on D.C. hotels since last April. The Post notes that Russo claimed that half of its budget, meanwhile, was spent at Hilton hotels.

“While we understand that staying at Trump properties might be viewed positively by some and negatively by others,” wrote Russo, “we are confident that the relevant agencies address the questions before them on the merits.”