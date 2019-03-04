As the memory of last year’s massive beef recalls begins to fade, another manufacturer is recalling 30,000 pounds of ground beef after learning of possible contamination.

Washington Beef is recalling the products, after it learned “extraneous materials” could be comingled with the beef, said the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service over the weekend.

The newly recalled beef was produced on Dec. 27 and has a “use or freeze by” date of Jan. 20, 2019. Officials are worried consumers might have stored some of this beef and it’s currently in their freezers. Consumers are urged to look for packages that have the establishment number “EST. 235”. inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Here’s a list of the products being recalled:

Double R Ranch 100% ground beef 1 lb. 90% lean/10% fat

Double R Ranch 100% ground beef 1 lb. 85% lean/15% fat

St. Helens 100% ground beef 1 lb. 90% lean/10 % fat

St. Helens 100% ground beef 1 lb. 85% lean/15% fat

St. Helens 100% ground beef 1 lb. 80% lean/20% fat

St. Helens 100% ground beef 3 lb. 90% lean/10% fat

St. Helens 100% ground beef 3 lb. 85% lean/15% fat

St. Helens 100% ground beef 3 lb. 80% lean/20% fat

St. Helens 100% ground beef 3 lb. 71% lean/27% fat

Double R Ranch course ground beef chubs 10 lb. 80/20 (for institutional use only)

SRF American wagyu beef fine ground beef chubs

Beef boneless ground chuck blend smoked

The recall comes after 2018’s JBS Tolleson beef recall, which was well over 5 million pounds of beef, due to salmonella fears. In November, the company also recalled 99,260 pounds of ground beef because of possible E. coli contamination. Competitor Cargill, meanwhile, was forced to twice recall meats last year, once in August and again in September.