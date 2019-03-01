The National Socialist Movement, one of the most prominent neo-Nazi extremist groups, has a new leader: James Hart Stern, a black activist who plans to dismantle the organization. How Stern became NSM’s new president is still unknown. The group had been fighting about its future direction, which forced the resignation of its most recent president, Matt Schoep. Schoep had been trying to make the organization more attractive to next-gen haters by abandoning the use of Nazi symbols, or some such. Now with Stern at the helm, the group has much bigger problems. The NSM is being sued for its role in the 2017 Charlottesville rally; Stern has filed a document asking a federal court in Virginia to issue a judgment against the group before one of the lawsuits goes to trial. Evidently, Stern has been working to disrupt the group for two years? I’ve read this story three times and I’m still the blinking white guy GIF.