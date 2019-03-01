Term Sheet -- Friday, March 1

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

KKR has made a minority investment in cybersecurity startup KnowBe4 in a deal that values the firm at more than $800 million. KKR is making an initial commitment of up to $50 million in KnowBe4, according to sources with knowledge of the transaction, with plans for an additional investment in the company already in the works.

The deal is being made through KKR’s $711 million Next Generation Technology Growth Fund, which targets investments in software, security, digital media and information technology. KKR is teaming on the deal with cybersecurity-focused venture capital firm and frequent collaborator TenEleven Ventures.

My colleague Rey reports:

The funds are expected to aid Tampa Bay, Florida-based KnowBe4’s ongoing international expansion and the development of its cybersecurity training platform, which helps companies combat phishing and other data breaches. The deal also represents KKR and TenEleven’s latest venture into the realm of cybersecurity—following previous investments in companies like software firm Cylance, which was acquired by BlackBerry for $1.4 billion in November, and artificial intelligence firm Darktrace, whose most recent funding round in September valued it at $1.65 billion.

“It was really clear to us that you have a [cybersecurity] market that is growing at a very high rate,” KKR director Stephen Shanley told Fortune. Shanley noted that while spending on cybersecurity solutions globally now approaches $50 billion a year, the number of cyber attacks and breaches continues to rise—with more than 90% of breaches caused by human errors such as “employees clicking on phishing links that they shouldn’t have.”

I’ve written before about private equity’s ever-growing appetite for cybersecurity. (Remember Thoma Bravo’s mega-deal in which it acquired software security firm Veracode for $950 million in cash?) According to Pitchbook, private equity firms had completed more cybersecurity deals in the U.S. and Europe in 2018 than in any other recent full year.

Private equity deal activity in the tech sector has tripled since 2010. So what are some of the factors at play that make tech companies attractive targets? Last year, I spoke with Hugh MacArthur, Bain’s head of private equity, who shed some light around private equity’s increasing interest in tech. He said that tech in the U.S. has been the largest sector for PE investment for the last three years, and approximately half of the deals are in software.

“A lot of the tech sector businesses have some attractive growth characteristics,” he told Term Sheet at the time. “They are new economy businesses able to drive technological change and are on growth curves that support the very high multiples that we’re seeing in the marketplace right now.”

That said, private equity is interested in tech companies while everyone is willing to pay high multiples for these companies. This won’t last forever.

WEEKEND READING: I asked Term Sheet readers to submit their all-time favorite business features (profiles of companies or business leaders). Here is what they sent:

Jack: I’d like to nominate “The Ballad of Richard Jay Corman” by Carol Loomis. It’s a great American story: he built a business empire out corporate castoffs and hustle, facing personal crises and his own end with bravery and humor. Pure pluck, and hardly anyone knows of him.

Jacob: I wanted to share the below profile on David Zalik, the founder & CEO of Greensky, a public ($400M revenue / $175M EBITDA) POS loan approval platform largely used in home improvement financing.I found this interesting both due to its background on an underappreciated company (albeit one facing new challenges from incumbents like AmEx) and on a CEO who is more “heads down, do the work”-oriented than some of his flashier / high-profile Silicon Valley peers. Hope you enjoy the read as well.

Gregg: This Fortune article (“Inside The Deal That Made Bill Gates $350,000,000”) is by far the most intriguing I’ve ever read. Woven into the story is my personal hero — Eff Martin, a friend and colleague. He once said, “Yes, I took Microsoft public and that was a very good thing.” Indeed! The world of high tech finance was never the same again after that day.