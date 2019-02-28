Facebook's Workplace Has Acquired 2 Million Paid Users in 18 Months

Facebook’s Workplace now has more than 2 million paid users and more than 150 companies using the work-based collaboration and chatroom feature to connect more than 10,000 of their employees together on the platform.

Workplace operates similarly to Slack and allows organizations to create different channels where employees can discuss everything from HR issues to how to create the perfect floor display.

The product was originally developed as an internal tool to be used within Facebook. The platform officially launched in October 2016 and began charging customers for the first time in October of 2017.

“18 months from zero to 2 million paid users is a great sign of the commitment our customers and partners are making on betting their future fabric of work on Facebook and on Workplace,” Karandeep Anand, Facebook’s Head of Workplace said during a press event Wednesday evening announcing the news.

Companies that currently use Workplace include Starbucks, Walmart, Nestle, Vodafone, GSK, Telefonica, AstraZeneca, Delta Airlines and NAB (National Australia Bank).

Paid subscriptions to the service start at $3 per active user per month. Facebook offers the Premium service for free to a number of non-profits and educational institutions.

Facebook recently started migrating all Workplace users to a new domain, Workplace.com, to further distinguish the product from its consumer offering.