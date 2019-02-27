Two British Broadcasters to Launch a Streaming Service as Netflix Rival

The BBC and ITV are joining forces and setting their sights on Netflix in the United Kingdom—with the launch of their own streaming service.

The two broadcasters, responsible for hits such as Doctor Who and Bodyguard, are in the “concluding phase of talks” to launch Britbox in the U.K. in the second half of the year.

Britbox already exists in the United States and Canada. For a monthly $7 fee, the service provides North American viewers access to a range of vintage British TV series such as Absolutely Fabulous. Despite relying on existing series, the service has been fairly successful, currently with more than 500,000 subscribers.

The British version is similarly expected to rely predominantly on BBC and ITV’s library content, including more recent shows, although reportedly there will be shows commissioned specifically for Britbox. Some reports suggest the service will cost £5, or $6.66 a month.

While the broadcasters have not said which shows specifically will be available on Britbox, The Independent reports other British networks, such as Channel 4 and Channel 5, are expected to join the service. This would put the majority of British releases in one place, potentially allowing the networks to better compete against rivals such as Netflix. Nevertheless, it is unclear whether BBC- and ITV-produced shows would in turn leave other streaming services.