SEC vs Musk, Barrick vs Newmont, India vs Pakistan: CEO Daily for February 26, 2019

SEC vs Musk

The Securities and Exchange Commission wants Elon Musk held in contempt of court, after the Tesla CEO tweeted that his firm would produce half a million cars this year. Tesla told shareholders last month that the actual delivery forecast topped out at 400,000. Musk’s settlement with the SEC forbids him from making grand pronouncements that could affect Tesla’s stock price, without clearing them with the company beforehand. Fortune

Barrick vs Newmont

Barrick Gold has made an unsolicited, all-share bid for Newmont Mining. If Newmont accepts the $17.85 billion offer, the world’s biggest gold miners would be united and—Barrick claims—costs would go down. Newmont CEO Gary Goldberg: “At this stage, they propose an 8% discount to our close on Friday. That doesn’t make sense…Look at our record of good delivery and Barrick’s destruction of value.”

India vs Pakistan

India has launched air strikes on the Pakistani side of the disputed Kashmir region. India says it was targeting a terrorist training camp, and claims to have killed 300 people. Pakistan says the attack was a “grave aggression.” This is a significant escalation of recent tensions that began on February 14 with a suicide attack on Indian forces in Kashmir. Bloomberg

Brexit Upheaval

The leader of the U.K. opposition party, Labour, has made a significant u-turn on the idea of a second Brexit referendum. Having previously been lukewarm on the idea, Jeremy Corbyn now says Labour will support a second referendum if the government doesn’t agree (it won’t) to swap out its own Brexit plan for Labour’s, which involves a permanent customs union with the EU. Meanwhile, Theresa May could announce today that she wants to delay the Brexit date. Politico