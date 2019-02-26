Boeing Nominates Nikki Haley to Join Board of Directors

The U.S. may still not have a new U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, but the former occupant of that position is keeping herself busy.

Nikki Haley has not only launched a new policy group and has a book coming out later this year, she has also been nominated to join Boeing’s board of directors.

Boeing announced her nomination on Tuesday. “Ambassador Haley brings to Boeing an outstanding record of achievement in government, industry partnership, and successfully driving economic prosperity for communities in America and around the world,” said Boeing Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg.

“Boeing will benefit greatly from her broad perspectives and combined diplomatic, government and business experience to help achieve our aspiration to be the best in aerospace and a global industrial champion,” he added.

Haley, who resigned as ambassador to the UN at the end of last year, noted in her resignation letter that she was seeking a “step up” in the private sector. In a statement, she called her nomination to Boeing an “honor.”

Haley has previously held close ties with the corporation, helping it build new facilities in South Carolina when she served as the state’s governor. There remain approximately 7,000 Boeing employees in South Carolina.

Shareholders will vote on Haley’s nomination at Boeing’s annual meeting on April 29.