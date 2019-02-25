Aldi Is Selling Green and Alcohol-Infused Cheese for St. Patrick's Day

Aldi is gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day by adding two specialty cheeses to its store shelves. The two kinds of cheese, a Pesto Gouda and an English Sage Derby, will each be sold for around $4 and have one unique thing in common: they’re green.

The cheeses will officially make their debut in stores on Wednesday, USA Today reports.

Along with those green cheeses, Aldi is also bringing back its Irish Truckle Assortment for the holiday. Also priced at $4, the trio of cheeses includes an aged Irish cheddar as well as two alcohol-infused kinds of cheese, one infused with beer and the other whiskey.

The cheeses aren’t the only St. Patrick’s Day fare that Aldi will be offering this year. The store’s section for the day also includes Irish stout, Guinness Beer Bread mix, Shepard’s Pie, and a package of Irish-style bangers.

While it’s not Irish whiskey, last year, Aldi’s scotch whisky was named one of the world’s best by trade publication The Spirits business. Aldi’s Highland Black Scotch Whisky also won the gold in the 12 years and younger category at the Spirits business Scotch Whisky Masters.

Aldi currently has 1,600 stores in the United States spread across 35 different states. In 2017, the company said that it hopes to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022.