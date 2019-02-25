1TB microSD Cards Are Coming to a Store Near You

MicroSD cards are about to get a lot bigger. Or rather they’re staying the same size, but now you’ll be able to store a lot more on them.

Micron and Western Digital’s SanDisk brand both announced 1TB versions of their SD cards on Monday at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The SanDisk card will be priced at $449.99 when its release in April of this year, while the Micron card will be “priced competitively” when its released during the second quarter of 2019.

Small microSD cards are used for storage in a number of different devices, including drones, phones, and some digital cameras. For some perspective, a 1TB memory card would be able to hold 183,104 16-megapixel images taken with a DSLR and compressed or 18,304 RAW 16-megapixel images taken with a DSLR.

The “Extreme UHS-I” card can reach speeds up to 160MB/s, which will allow consumers to transfer files in half the time required by standard UHS-1 microSD cards that are currently on the market.

SanDisk also announced a new 512GB Extreme UHS-I microSD card which will be priced at $199.99 and will also be released in April. In order to be used in a device, that device will need to support 1TB cards.