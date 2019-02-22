Another New York City Condo Building Votes to Remove the Trump Name

Another Trump building bites the dust.

For the second time in four months, a New York City building will lose its Trump name.

The owners of condominiums at 120 Riverside Blvd. voted to remove the name “Trump Place” from the side of the building, with about 55% in favor of removing the sign, reports The Washington Post.

The board announced the decision on Thursday, noting that “arrangements are being made to have the ‘Trump Place’ signage removed from the building facade.” The announcement did not specify when the sign will be removed.

The president and his company will not be financially impacted by the condo owners’ decision. The company does not manage the building and does not receive licensing revenue from its use of the Trump name.

In October, condo owners at 200 Riverside Blvd. similarly voted to take down the Trump name that appeared on the building. Overall, five buildings have removed the Trump name from their buildings since he was elected in 2016. There remain 11 condos in Manhattan with Trump’s name on them.