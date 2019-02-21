Wynn Resorts' Sexual Harassment Issues Continue One Year After Steve Wynn's Departure

Among the many changes Wynn Resorts has made in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal that toppled its founder Steve Wynn, its executives and their families are no longer allowed to avail themselves of spa services such as massages at the company’s hotels.

The Las Vegas-based casino resort operator has also eliminated some in-room guest services, such as manicures and haircuts. All salon and housekeeping staff will be given electronic devices to call for help if they are harassed or attacked, according to an internal document obtained by Bloomberg.

The company’s founder and chief executive officer stepped down a year ago following reports of sexual harassment and misconduct. He said all acts were consensual, although the executive sold all of his Wynn Resorts shares and moved out a company-owned villa.

Wynn Resorts is still coping with the fallout of the scandal. A Nevada complaint against the company detailed allegations of sexual harassment by seven employees, including four who worked at a salon or spa.

The Nevada Gaming Commission is scheduled to meet Feb. 26 to rule on a negotiated settlement between Wynn Resorts and the state. The company is expected to pay a fine, but not lose its license. Massachusetts regulators recently agreed to settle a suit brought by the billionaire over access to documents for their investigation into the company. The gaming commission there is expected to hold a hearing shortly to determine whether Wynn Resorts is still allowed to open a new casino outside Boston in June.