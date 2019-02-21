Laurene Powell Jobs, Reese Witherspoon, Physique 57: Broadsheet February 21

• Ready for her Close-up. Heading into Oscars night on Sunday, many eyes will be on Glenn Close, the esteemed actress who’s nominated in the “best actress” category for her leading role in The Wife.

As this Washington Post story notes, the 71-year-old, for all her achievements—three Tonys, three Emmys, and three Golden Globes—has been nominated for an Academy Award seven times but has never won. Reviews of The Wife, which heralded her performance, noted that she may be one of the “most criminally under-praised…actresses of her generation.”

Close, a favorite to win on Sunday, has been hitting the late night and morning talk show circuit in the lead-up to the Oscars, but one interview stood out to me. She talked to NPR’s Audie Cornish about how long it took to make The Wife, an adaptation of Meg Wolitzer’s 2003 novel—some 14 years.

One problem: no male American actor would play Close’s husband in the film—a role that would give him second-billing.

“Think about it,” Close told Cornish. “[A]ctors, star actors have big egos—that nobody wanted to be in a film called The Wife.” British actor Jonathan Pryce ultimately ended up opposite Close. 2018 saw more women star in top movies than in any other year since 2007, so male actors might find it useful to follow Pryce’s lead.

“He said, ‘Too bad it’s not called The Husband.’ I mean, you know—but that’s the thankless part of the film. Here I am with all this acclaim, and he has not gotten anything out of it. And that’s why I love Jonathan Pryce for what he did,” Close said.

The film’s long wait reached a satisfying conclusion with its release last year; Sunday night will determine if Close’s will culminate in the same way.