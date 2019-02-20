Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Elizabeth Warren has an ambitious new child care proposal, women are embracing their grays, and it’s a red-letter day for new job announcements. Have a fab Wednesday.
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• Women on the move. Now for a bit of a deviation from our usual programming. The past 24 hours has been packed with women making interesting professional moves, so let’s start the day with a Movers and Shakers deep dive:
Samantha Greenberg. As founder of Margate Capital—and one of the hedge fund world’s few female founders—the news that Greenberg is expected to close the firm she launched in 2016 and join Ashler Capital as a portfolio manager is noteworthy even for those outside the financial industry. Important context: Ashler Capital is a unit of billionaire Ken Griffin’s hedge-fund giant Citadel, so this move seems likely to launch her into a new strata. (Margate manages about $215 million to Citadel’s $28 billion.) No surprise then that a source tells WSJ that Greenberg “saw merit in joining a large firm that would provide access to more capital, quantitative technology and risk management tools.”
Virginie Viard. Much of yesterday’s news cycle was devoted to the death of legendary designer and definitive fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. Amid the tributes, Chanel announced that Virginie Viard will succeed him as head of creative operations. Lagerfeld described Viard, who is director of Chanel’s Fashion Creation Studio, as his “right and left hand;” the pair were close collaborators for over 30 years. Interestingly, given Lagerfeld’s finely honed public persona, Viard reportedly stays out of the public eye. She also seems to keep a low profile within the industry. (Or, perhaps, the industry has underestimated her?) The NYT notes that, despite her responsibilities and reputation, “her name has been conspicuously absent from the Business of Fashion’s 500 list.”
Li Li Leung. The VP of global partnerships for the NBA and former competitive gymnast has been named president and CEO of USA Gymnastics. Not an easy gig: She takes the reins amid the continuing fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal and becomes the fourth chief or interim-chief to lead the federation since 2017. “Like everyone, I was upset and angry to learn about the abuse and the institutions that let the athletes down,” Leung said in a statement. “I admire the courage and strength of the survivors, and I will make it a priority to see that their claims are resolved.” Let’s hope she fares better on that count than her predecessors did.
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• The 7% solution? Elizabeth Warren is the latest 2020 hopeful to roll out a big policy proposal. On Tuesday, she announced a universal child care plan that would limit American families’ expenses to 7% of income regardless of how many children they have in care. The policy would be financed by a tax on the ultra-wealthy, i.e. those with assets above $50 million.
Bloomberg
• Silver lining. I love this piece about women embracing their gorgeous gray hair, part of Refinery29’s partnership with AARP. One of the themes that comes up in each interview is the pressure women feel to cover up their grays—and the liberation that comes with bucking those expectations.
Refinery29
• Back on the bench. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was back on the Supreme Court bench yesterday—her first appearance since her recent cancer surgery. The justice didn’t ease back in, either: She was the first to ask a question during the oral arguments.
Fortune
MOVERS AND SHAKERS, Pt. 2: Splunk has named Carrie Palin CMO. Palin previously held the same position at SendGrid. Betsy Wille is joining Abbott Laboratories as chief information security officer on March 18. Surface Media has named Martine Bury VP of content.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• Coming soon. Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, talks about the company’s struggle to gain a foothold in the film business. Her new strategy: produce a wider range of movies, with only about a third getting exclusive theatrical runs.
New York Times
• InventHER. Some good news: The number of patents with at least one woman inventor grew from 7% in the 1980s to 21% in 2016, according to a new report. Still, there’s a long way to go before we hit inventor equality: Women made up just 12% of all patent holders in 2016.
Marketwatch
• New mom, new job. Jen Watts Welsh writes about interviewing for a senior position at an ad agency while six-and-a-half months pregnant, getting the offer at eight months, and starting a new gig five months after giving birth. As she acknowledges, things rarely go so smoothly for women who job hunt while pregnant, but there are lessons to be learned from her experience.
Fast Company
Share today’s Broadsheet with a friend. Looking for previous editions? Click here.
ON MY RADAR
Nigella Lawson was never just a domestic goddess
New York Times
‘I was lonely with him’: Mandy Moore opens up about her ‘entirely unhealthy’ marriage to Ryan Adams
Washington Post
‘I’m ashamed of my work history and want to make a career change at 40’
The Cut