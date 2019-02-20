• Women on the move. Now for a bit of a deviation from our usual programming. The past 24 hours has been packed with women making interesting professional moves, so let’s start the day with a Movers and Shakers deep dive:

Samantha Greenberg. As founder of Margate Capital—and one of the hedge fund world’s few female founders—the news that Greenberg is expected to close the firm she launched in 2016 and join Ashler Capital as a portfolio manager is noteworthy even for those outside the financial industry. Important context: Ashler Capital is a unit of billionaire Ken Griffin’s hedge-fund giant Citadel, so this move seems likely to launch her into a new strata. (Margate manages about $215 million to Citadel’s $28 billion.) No surprise then that a source tells WSJ that Greenberg “saw merit in joining a large firm that would provide access to more capital, quantitative technology and risk management tools.”

Virginie Viard. Much of yesterday’s news cycle was devoted to the death of legendary designer and definitive fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. Amid the tributes, Chanel announced that Virginie Viard will succeed him as head of creative operations. Lagerfeld described Viard, who is director of Chanel’s Fashion Creation Studio, as his “right and left hand;” the pair were close collaborators for over 30 years. Interestingly, given Lagerfeld’s finely honed public persona, Viard reportedly stays out of the public eye. She also seems to keep a low profile within the industry. (Or, perhaps, the industry has underestimated her?) The NYT notes that, despite her responsibilities and reputation, “her name has been conspicuously absent from the Business of Fashion’s 500 list.”

Li Li Leung. The VP of global partnerships for the NBA and former competitive gymnast has been named president and CEO of USA Gymnastics. Not an easy gig: She takes the reins amid the continuing fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal and becomes the fourth chief or interim-chief to lead the federation since 2017. “Like everyone, I was upset and angry to learn about the abuse and the institutions that let the athletes down,” Leung said in a statement. “I admire the courage and strength of the survivors, and I will make it a priority to see that their claims are resolved.” Let’s hope she fares better on that count than her predecessors did.