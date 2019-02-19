Term Sheet -- Tuesday, February 19

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Corporate investment funds broke records in 2018.

Corporate venture capital refers to the type of funding where corporations buy into startups through an investment arm. For instance, Microsoft invests through its venture subsidiary called M12, Baidu invests through Baidu Ventures, and Alphabet invests through GV.

If you’re a regular Term Sheet reader, you’ve undoubtedly seen these names pop up in the VC section below. As it turns out, 2018 reached historic highs for corporate venture investments. According to a CB Insights report, corporate VCs poured $52.95 billion across 2,740 deals.

Here are a few other interesting takeaways:

• There are more corporate investors popping up: A total of 264 new corporate VCs invested for the first time in 2018. This is up from 35% from 2017. Some of the new investment arms include Coinbase Ventures, Maersk Growth, and Porsche Ventures.

• Corporate VCs are big spenders: The average corporate venture deal size was $26.3 million, compared to $21.8 million for the standard VC transaction (which did not include corporate VC participation).

• GV (Google Ventures) was the most active: Alphabet’s investment arm GV invested in more than 70 different companies in 2018. They included Alector, Brandless, Collective Health, GitLab, Lime, and Intercom. Salesforce Ventures was the second most active.

• CapitalG invested in the most unicorns: CapitalG (Google Capital) was the most active investor in companies valued at more than $1 billion. Its investments in 2018 included Convoy, Oscar, UiPath, Crowdstrike, and Manbang.

• Corporate VC investment in Asia may overtake North America: Asia attracted 38% of all corporate VC deals in 2018, which is up 31% from 2017. In the third quarter last year, Asia overtook North American deal share for the first time. Also, funding to Chinese companies grew 51% in 2018.

• Two of the top 5 most active corporate VCs were Chinese: Keep an eye on Baidu Ventures and Legend Capital as they made the top 5 most active investment arms after GV, Salesforce Ventures, adn Intel Capital.

‘A SLOW-BURNING MESS:’ Mithril Capital, a late-stage investment firm co-founded by Ajay Royan and Peter Thiel, is embroiled in drama and disarray, according to a new report by Recode. From the investigation:

The firm’s troubles have disappointed Silicon Valley’s highest-profile investor, according to multiple people close to Thiel, who has lent his brand name to the firm but is not operationally involved. And it has left a long list of scorned parties, slowly shrinking the firm’s headcount of investors — despite having more than $1.3 billion in assets under management.

