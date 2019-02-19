A Former Trump Aide Will Lead CNN's 2020 Election Coverage

CNN, a frequent target for President Donald Trump, hired a member of his administration to be its new political editor and oversee 2020 election coverage.

Sarah Isgur will join CNN next month, according to the network. Over the past two years, she was a spokeswoman and senior counsel at the Justice Department. Previously, she served as deputy campaign manager for Carly Fiorina during her failed presidential bid. Her LinkedIn page doesn’t list any journalism experience.

While CNN, owned by AT&T Inc., and other news networks have hired former Trump administration officials as analysts, Isgur is taking the rare step of moving into the newsroom. The president has repeatedly criticized CNN as “fake news.”

Isgur will coordinate political coverage for the 2020 presidential cycle and appear on air analyzing political news. She won’t cover the Justice Department in her new role.