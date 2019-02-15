Term Sheet -- Friday, February 15

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

**As a reminder, Term Sheet won’t be in your inbox this Monday for the President’s Day holiday. I’ll still be around, so feel free to tweet at me over the weekend. Have a great weekend, and see you next week! **

There’s been a lot of talk and interest around Opportunity Zones, a new capital gains exemption for people who make long-term investments in underserved communities. My colleague Lucinda caught up with Goldman Sachs’ opportunity zone arm for an update.

She reports:

Though some potential opportunity funds froze during the government shutdown, Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group says it was hardly affected by the lack of regulatory clarity.

While the fund is still waiting for more details from Washington regarding equity and loan investments in the 8,700 or so Opportunity Zones that offer tax breaks to new investors, Goldman Sachs has been able to go ahead on real estate calls.

Specifically, the group has been able to close about seven to eight such investments ranging from $10 million to $80 million in cities including Baltimore, New Jersey, and New York, with a “significant pipeline” to come.

“It’s really interesting to see that Opportunity Zones are in the context of what we’re already doing,” said Margaret Anadu, who heads Goldman Sachs’ Urban Investment Group. In its regular line of business, the team invests in multiple assets (such as equity, real estate, and loans) using a mix of both client and Goldman’s own funding, focusing on economically underserved areas. Most recently, the group offered a $50 million debt facility to to student loan provider Climb Credit.

Anadu added that most of the Opportunity Zone investments weren’t in the works before the legislation came to light, though it’s been able to source many deals because it was already on the ground in many of these neighborhoods.

Although Goldman Sachs’ Opportunity Zone has used the bank’s own money to make investments, it has also seen interest from clients.

DOUBLE DEAL: Spotify revealed the exact amount it spent to acquire podcasting companies Gimlet and Anchor — nearly $340 million. The breakdown comes to ~$200 million for Gimlet and ~$140 million Anchor. Here’s my explainer on why Spotify is on a podcast shopping spree.

A DIVERSITY SHORTAGE: In June, the co-founder of TPG was scolded for a “stunning” lack of diversity at the private equity giant. Now, the buyout firm is fast-tracking women and ethnic minorities to its partnership ranks, according to a new report. TPG recently reconfigured its partnership recommendation process to vet and consider women and minority candidates for promotion a year earlier than normal. Read more.