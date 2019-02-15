Got a dirty Honda Ridgeline and some joker has scrawled “Wash me” in the dirt on your pickup?

Ignore that advice, since Honda and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have recalled some 106,683 of the vehicles, saying they could catch fire after being washed.

The 2017, 2018, and 2019 models have an issue where the acid from car wash soaps could result in the fuel pump feed line cracking. That quirk increases the odds the truck will catch fire.

While the issue was discovered last month, the recall begins on March 7.

Owners of the trucks are encouraged to bring them into the dealership beginning in early March to have the pumps and, if necessary, pump cover, replaced free of charge.

The Honda action comes on the heels of Ford last week recalling more than 1.8 million cars and trucks in three separate recalls. Included was the recall of 1.5 million F-150s due to a transmission flaw that could cause the vehicles to downshift to first gear with no warning.

Honda last year recalled 1.4 million vehicles due to the ongoing Takata issue, which looks to remedy potentially explosive air bags. It also recalled 107,000 Odyssey Minivans last year due to a faulty door latch.