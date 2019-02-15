An activist investor takes on the wage gap

Here’s the good news. It’s now okay for political candidates to say that they inhaled pot smoke during their well-adjusted youths. Here’s the weird twist. You just can’t lie about which rap song you were listening to at the time. In a firestorm that dissipated quickly, conservatives on Twitter and television accused Harris of lying about listening to Snoop Dogg and Tupac while she was smoking the marijuana in college because they didn’t start producing albums until after she’d graduated. The interview in question occurred on “The Breakfast Club” with hosts Charlamagne the God and D.J. Envy; an in-depth investigation of the video of the exchange shows cross-talk with the two interviewers made Harris appear to be answering a question about what she was listening to while she was smoking weed in college when in fact she wasn’t and oh my god.