Trump Attacks Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe Over His ‘60 Minutes’ Interview

President Donald Trump lashed out at Andrew McCabe Thursday following a 60 Minutes interview where the former deputy FBI director describes his experience in the Trump administration.

McCabe had apparently confirmed top officials were looking into invoking the 25th amendment to push Trump out of office following the firing of then-FBI director James Comey, the New York Times reports. He also confirmed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein suggested wearing a wire in meetings with Trump.

The Justice Department later released a statement negating McCabe’s description of events, restating its position that it and Rosenstein find “no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

McCabe also discussed ordering an investigation into whether or not Trump obstructed justice by firing Comey as a way to preserve the Russia probe.

“I was very concerned that I was able to put the Russia case on absolutely solid ground in an indelible fashion that, were I removed quickly or reassigned or fired, that the case could not be closed or vanish in the night without a trace,” McCabe told CBS.

McCabe was fired from the FBI last March for a lack of candor, but his interview resurfacing these damning allegations led Trump to take to Twitter Thursday, where he attacked McCabe over his wife’s connection to a Hillary Clinton ally.

Disgraced FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe pretends to be a “poor little Angel” when in fact he was a big part of the Crooked Hillary Scandal & the Russia Hoax – a puppet for Leakin’ James Comey. I.G. report on McCabe was devastating. Part of “insurance policy” in case I won…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2019

….Many of the top FBI brass were fired, forced to leave, or left. McCabe’s wife received BIG DOLLARS from Clinton people for her campaign – he gave Hillary a pass. McCabe is a disgrace to the FBI and a disgrace to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2019

Trump’s tweets, where he calls McCabe “a disgrace to the FBI and a disgrace to our Country,” suggests that since McCabe’s wife’s campaign for Virginia state Senate in 2015 received funds from a political action committee connected to a Clinton ally, McCabe chose not to charge Clinton over her use of a private email server.