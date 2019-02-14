The Best Big Companies To Work For

For a corporate leader trying to build a satisfied, innovative workforce, size can be a frenemy. Yes, a big company may boast the name recognition, market clout, and stability to attract top talent. But the challenges of recruiting and developing managers, communicating across the organization, and making employees feel valued all grow as the staff ranks swell. The upshot: Companies with 100,000 employees or more are only half as likely as smaller peers to be voted a Great Place to Work for All.

With that in mind, we’re saluting companies that cleared both the Great Places certification bar and the 100,000-employee mark (listed here with their number of U.S. employees).

1. Publix Super Markets—200,000 employees

2. Marriott International—133,238 employees

3. Comcast NBCUniversal—184,000 employees

4. Bank of America—169,708 employees

5. FedEx—296,474 employees

6. AT&T—209,620 employees

7. Kaiser Permanente—202,768 employees

This article originally appeared in the March 2019 issue of Fortune.