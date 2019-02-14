Bill Cosby Says He Is Like a ‘Political Prisoner’ and Feels ‘No Remorse’

In his first statement since being sentenced to prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman, Bill Cosby says he has “no remorse” and feels he is like a “political prisoner.”

“I was declared Not Guilty in 2005 by the Commonwealth—never charged,” said Cosby in a statement. “However, a low-life District Attorney and a corrupt Judge needed me Guilty now. Not for justice, but for their political aspirations.”

Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, said in an interview with NBC10 that he frequently visits Cosby at the SCI Phoenix prison outside of Philadelphia, where the former TV personality wakes up before dawn to exercise, rinses his food to remove sodium, and enjoys chatting with the other inmates. Overall, Cosby apparently calls prison “an amazing experience.”

Cosby, 81, was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison last September for the 2004 assault of Andrea Constand. Dozens of other women have come forward with similar allegations, but Cosby maintains he is innocent. He is attempting to appeal his sentence, and has reportedly refused to attend courses required under his “sexually violent predator” designation.

Still, according to Wyatt, Cosby had been prepared to go to prison—not because he was guilty, but because the prosecutor had a “vendetta” against him.

“My political beliefs, my actions of trying to humanize all races, genders, and religions landed me in this place surrounded by barb wire fencing, a room made of steel and iron,” said Cosby in his statement, adding that his circumstances remind him of those of “some of the Greatest Political Prisoners,” including Martin Luther King, Jr., Mahatma Gandhi, and Nelson Mandela.