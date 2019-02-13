Instagram Glitch Leaves Celebrity Instagrammers Wondering Where Their Followers Went

Many power Instagram users noticed their follower count dropped on Wednesday, but the follower desertion had nothing to do with their last selfie or breakfast photo.
It turns out, an apparent glitch may be to blame. Instagram acknowledged the issue in a tweet on Wednesday morning and said its team is “working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”
An Instagram spokesperson did not provide any additional information about what caused the glitch, but said Wednesday afternoon that the company is still working to fix the issue.
There had been some speculation that Instagram was conducting a large scale purge of inauthentic followers to crack down on fraudulent activity on the platform. However the tweet this morning suggests the lost followers problem was a separate issue and not a way to cleanse the Instagram platform of fake accounts.
Many celebrity users (as well as Insta-celebrity users) saw their follower counts drop by the hundreds of thousands and in some cases, millions. James Charles, a make-up artist with more than 14 million followers on Instagram, tweeted that his follower count dropped by more than half a million overnight.
The glitch also caused other avid celebrity Instagramers, including Ariana Grande and Katy Perry, to lose millions of followers.
So far, there has been no official comment on the drop from the World Record Egg.