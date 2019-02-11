PG&E Board of Directors Is Restructuring After the Deadly Camp Fire
PG&E crews work to restore utility services in Paradise, California on February 01, 2019. - California utility PG&E, facing billions of dollars in potential liabilities over its role in a series of deadly wildfires, filed for bankruptcy protection January 29, 2019. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Josh Edelson—AFP/Getty Images
By Erin Corbett
February 11, 2019

PG&E is restructuring its board following the deadly wildfires that caused severe and extensive damage in California last year.

The company, which is California’s biggest utility, expects just five out of 10 of its current directors to stand for re-election at an annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 21, the Associated Press reports.

“We fully understand that PG&E must re-earn trust and credibility with its customers, regulators, the communities it serves and all of its stakeholders,” the utility said in a statement. “We recognize the importance of adding fresh perspectives to the Board to help address the serious challenges the business faces.”

Last month, PG&E filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Northern California as the investigation continued into whether the company’s equipment ignited last year’s Camp Fire, the deadliest wildfire in California history. The company listed more than $50 billion in liabilities.

PG&E is currently facing a lawsuit on behalf of 35 families impacted by the Camp Fire, which was one reason the company was filing for bankruptcy.

Along with its new board members, PG&E said it anticipates that the board will include 11 independent directors by the time of the shareholder meeting.

The company has not commented on which board members will remain.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE