Microsoft Teases a Possible HoloLens 2 Announcement at Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress doesn’t kick off in Barcelona until next week, but Microsoft dropped a big hint that has made some people wonder whether the company is getting ready to debut Hololens 2, which would be the latest version of its mixed reality eyewear.

Alex Kipman, the man who created the first version of HoloLens, posted a cryptic, 42-second video on YouTube on Monday that seemed to tease that a big announcement is coming. Kipman titled the video: “2.24.19 #MWC19” and added a note: “Are you excited yet? I am!”

While the cinematic video is an artistic medley of circuits and wires, Silicon being turned into chips and an ice cube melting, it doesn’t reveal much. The big deal here is Kipman’s excitement around Mobile World Congress, an annual gathering in Barcelona focusing on advancements in mobile and connectivity.

Microsoft is planning to hold a press event on February 24, one day before the start of the conference. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is scheduled to present, sparking plenty of speculation that the company has a major announcement to share.

HoloLens for developers was launched in March 2016, so it would be time for the wearable, which blends the digital and physical worlds, to get an update. While the device has won rave reviews, its $5,000 price point has positioned it mostly as a solution for enterprise users. Last November, Microsoft landed a $480 million contract with the U.S. military, which said it planned to purchase as many as 100,000 of the devices that can help troops get the information they need to make quick, informed decisions.