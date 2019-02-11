Elon Musk Says 'Dog Mode' Is Coming to Tesla Cars This Week

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is promising some new updates to the company’s electric vehicles this week.

In a recent tweet, Musk said that both a Sentry Mode and a Dog Mode are being released to his company’s vehicles sometime this week. The Sentry Mode is expected to be a security feature that would aim at reducing chances of vehicle harm and theft. The feature would use the eight cameras on late-model Tesla cars to monitor people when they get too close to the cars. The cameras would then record any vandalism and sound an alarm without the owner’s input.

Musk pitched Dog Mode for the first time late last year. Not much is known about the feature, but Musk suggested in October that it would aim at reducing chances of dogs or other animals succumbing to heat stroke when left unattended.

Tesla is able to make the new features available with simple over-the-air updates, similar to the software upgrades users can get on their smartphones and other tech devices. Those updates are pushed to Tesla vehicles for free.

Sentry Mode (and Dog Mode) roll out next week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2019

Musk didn’t say in his tweet exactly when the new Sentry Mode and Dog Mode would be available. A Tesla spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Musk’s comments.