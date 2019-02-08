New York Gallery Showcases a Fashion Line for Surviving Climate Change's Extremes

New York’s Milk Gallery is showcasing a clothing line with a unique message for the city’s annual Fashion Week: Do something to stop climate change, or you’re going to need to wear these clothes.

The conceptional line, called “Unfortunately, Ready to Wear,” presents items built to handle heat waves, infectious disease, extreme storms, air pollution, and the transient lives of environmental refugees. According to Milk Gallery, it’s “an unfortunate vision for the future.”

“Unfortunately, Ready to Wear” is the result of a collaboration between Milk, designer Luka Sabbat, and environmental non-profit Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). It will be exhibited from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14.

The line showcases solar-powered headphones to give storm warnings, a bandana with interchangeable filters to fight air pollution, and a fireproof, water resistant jacket with a hood including a mosquito-net face mask. There’s also a backpack with a water filter that can be re-purposed as a sleeping bag.

“We’re going at this from a different angle than I think most environmental organizations have ever done,” Rhea Suh, president of NRDC, told Fast Company. “Honestly, I think we need to be a lot more creative about how we reach out to new audiences.”

Climate change is being addressed more frequently as new reports warn against human inaction. Just last month, the journal Science published a study stating the Earth’s oceans are warming 40% faster than previously thought. On Wednesday, NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said 2018 was the hottest year in almost 140 years.

“These are not things that you’re going to need in the future—these are things you need now,” Mazdack Rassi, co-founder of Milk Studios, told Fast Company about the clothing line.