The ongoing recall of airbag inflators that could explode and injure riders has added another 1.7 million vehicles to its list, from a wide variety of manufacturers.

Subaru, Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler Vans, Mercedes, and Ferrari were all included in the latest recall from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Friday morning. The recall is part of a larger recall of Takata airbags, which can hurl shrapnel if they explode after deteriorating over time due to heat and humidity. The issue has resulted in at least 23 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

The list of new recalls is a long one and drivers are encouraged to go to the NHTSA website and enter their vehicle identification number to see if their car is affected. But here’s a top line rundown of how dramatically the various automakers are affected by the latest round:

Subaru

The company is recalling 826,144 vehicles, including various Forester, Legacy, and Outback models from 2010 to 2014.

Mercedes

Some 288,779 vehicles from model years 2010 to 2017 are affected.

Volkswagen

The German automaker is recalling 119,394 vehicles, including Audi and Passat models from 2015 to 2017.

BMW

Just over 266,000 vehicles from the model years 2000 to 2004 and 2007 to 2015 are being recalled.

Daimler Vans

Another 159,689 vehicles made between 2015 to 2017 are included.

Tesla

Got a Model S from 2014 to 2016? It could be one of the 68,763 vehicles recalled from the company.

Ferrari

The high-end auto manufacturers is recalling 11,176 cars, from a variety models from the 2014 to 2018 model years.

The Takata recall is one of the largest in U.S. history and is being phased with automakers. Last September, Honda and Acura recalled 1.4 million vehicles for the issue and in December, Toyota and Lexus recalled 65,000 vehicles. Ford has previously agreed to pay $300 million to settle consumers’ economic loss claims connected to the Takata recall.

According to the NHTSA, there are 50 million defective Takata airbags in 37 million U.S. vehicles.