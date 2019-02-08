Bezos Puts Pecker In His Pocket

Imagine being a Virginia citizen, concerned about the recent news about your governor, lieutenant governor, and your attorney general. So, you exercise your right to peaceful protest. You show up. You bring a sign. You speak your mind. And then you find out that the sergeant tapped to “monitor” the protests appears to be part of an active white supremacist group! He’s on leave pending an official investigation. Then, you find out that your state Senate Majority Leader, Tommy Norment, did not appear in blackface in a yearbook. Instead, he was the managing editor of the 1968 edition of the yearbook for the Virginia Military Academy that is filled with racist photos. Come for the blackface, stay for the N-word, Asian slurs, and Jew jokes.