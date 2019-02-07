Chipotle Extends Number of Locations With Drive-Thru 'Chipotlanes'

Chipotle is expanding its unique take on drive-thrus, announcing plans to open dozens more of its “Chipotlanes”.

The lanes, which require users to order via the Chipotle app or an online form, are meant to speed up turnaround times for customers. Chipotlanes are currently available at just 10 of the company’s stores.

The new lanes will largely be included in new locations, rather than added to existing stores. Once customers place their order, they’ll be given a pick-up time and can quickly grab their food without having to wait behind people who are ordering in-store.

“Arguably, it will be the fastest way to [get] Chipotle — going through the Chipotlane,” said CEO Brian Niccol.

Digital sales, like those required by the Chipotlane, are a growth area for the company. They accounted for 12.9% of all of Chipotle’s sales last quarter, jumping nearly 66% from a year ago.

Chipotle has been working to improve its turnaround time for customers for a while now. In 2018, it spend roughly $10,000 per restaurant to add flat-screen panels that helped workers fulfill off-site orders in a more rapid fashion. It has also expanded its menu beyond burritos to include milkshakes, nachos, and avocado tostadas, as well as bowls for customers on ketogenic, paleo, and Whole30 diets.