Google's Killing Off Yet Another Feature Next Month

If there’s one thing that’s certain about Google, it’s this: It’s not a company that places a lot of value on nostalgia.

Days after the company put an end to Google+, its social network that never really caught on, the tech giant has announced plans to terminate the Google Notification Widget as of March 7.

If you’re scratching your head and wondering exactly what that is, don’t feel too bad. But open up any Google page and look in the upper right corner. See the little bell up there? That’s the Notification Widget.

Originally designed to alert users about activity on Google+, it was later expanded to give alerts about Google Photos and Hangout Chat. Users of those programs who want to continue receiving alerts can adjust the settings in each app.

Google has been on something of a killing spree in the last few years, getting rid of several features, including some that had small, but very dedicated user bases (such as its RSS feed). Last year, it announced plans to kill the Inbox app in favor of Gmail. In 2017, it shut down its Spaces app. And there are reports it will shut down the Hangouts Chat app by next year.