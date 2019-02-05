Speaking in front of a deeply divided Congress, President Donald Trump delivered a bipartisan call for unity in the opening of his second State of the Union address Tuesday night.
From infrastructure to lowering the costs of prescription drugs, Trump outlined his plans for 2019, without making any concessions in his fight with Democrats over his demands for $5.7 billion in border wall funding.
“Simply put, walls work, and walls save lives,” Trump said. “So let’s work together, compromise and reach a deal that will truly make America safe.”
With a February 15 deadline to fund the government looming, Trump mentioned no specifics on how to end the standoff that led to a record 35-day partial government shutdown.
Read the full transcript of Trump’s 2019 State of the Union address below.