President Donald Trump will address the nation for his 2019 State of the Union Tuesday night. The president’s annual address was originally scheduled for Jan. 29, but was delayed a week due to the 35-day partial federal government shutdown over funding for a border wall.

The shutdown ended on Jan. 25 as the president was unable to secure the $5.7 billion for a largely unpopular wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, though the possibility of another shutdown remains.

What time does the State of the Union address start tonight?

Trump will deliver his address on Tuesday, Feb. 5 to a joint session of Congress. The speech will start at 9 p.m. E.T.

How to watch the State of the Union on TV

All major networks and cable news channels will air the president’s speech live on Tuesday night.

How to watch the State of the Union online without cable

News networks will stream the speech live on Facebook. You can watch it live on the pages of NBC News, CBS News, and ABC News.

Major news networks will stream the address on YouTube, as well. You can watch it on YouTube from the NBC News livestream, the PBS Newshour livestream, and the CBS News livestream.

A livestream will also be made available on the White House website.

What to expect from the President Trump’s address

The president said the theme of his second SOTU address will be “unity,” but some still wonder whether he will use the opportunity to declare a state of emergency to secure funding for a border wall, which he has threatened to do on multiple occasions.

While speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said to “listen closely” during his address, adding, “You’ll hear the State of the Union, and then you’ll see what happens right after the State of the Union,” Politico reported.

Trump is also expected to take a firm anti-abortion stance in his address, following the signing of a landmark abortion rights bill into law in New York last month, according to Politico.