Gwyneth Paltrow and Netflix Sign Deal on Goop Docuseries

Goop is getting the Netflix treatment.

According to Variety, the lifestyle and wellness brand founded by actress Gwyneth Paltrow in 2008 is partnering with Netflix to develop a new docuseries that will be released this fall.

The show, which is still untitled, will reportedly consist of 30-minute episodes that will be hosted by Paltrow, the website’s editors, and Chief Content Officer Elise Loehnen. Variety adds that they will “utilize experts, doctors, and researchers to examine issues relating to physical and spiritual wellness.” In addition to telling stories around mental, physical, and sexual health, the show will also tackle larger thematic questions that resonate with the Goop audience.

The show comes in spite of allegations of false advertising, such as a $125,000 lawsuit over a vaginal jade egg that Goop claimed would balance hormones and prevent uterine prolapse, among others. But that hasn’t stopped Paltrow’s company from raking in the big bucks. It raised $50 million in funding last March, leading to a valuation of $250 million.

And Goop isn’t stopping with the Netflix show. Variety also reports that Goop’s eponymous podcast—which was one of the most-downloaded podcasts last year—has also entered an exclusive distribution deal with Delta Airlines. Starting this month, eight episodes will be available for streaming on hundreds of Delta planes.

Amid the expansion, Goop will be temporarily ceasing production of its print magazine.