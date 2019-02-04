Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The yin and yang of Facebook’s horror story played out last week. More scandals and evidence of Facebook’s callous behavior on the one hand. A dominant financial performance suggesting most users simply don’t care on the other.

With its earnings report and stock price gains behind it, expect another bad-news-cycle this week for Facebook. That’s because of the release of a new book, as we noted briefly last week, by Silicon Valley insider Roger McNamee, Zucked: Waking up to the Facebook Catastrophe. McNamee already has penned a version of his thesis on the cover of Time. Last week, two informative and highly favorable reviews of the book appeared.

Breakingviews, in the entertainingly titled “Zucking hell,” praises McNamee’s “knack for distilling often complex or meandering TED Talks and Medium posts about the ills of social media into something comprehensible, not least for those inside the D.C. Beltway.” The New York Times Book Review praises McNamee for doing a “superb job of contextualizing [Facebook’s] rise within the technological history.”

I haven’t read McNamee’s book yet. But I’ve known him for more than two decades. He is Facebook’s worst nightmare, especially because he once was its champion. He is calling for harsh regulatory remedies against Facebook, and McNamee has the money and media savvy to follow through on his crusade.

The book comes out Tuesday and already is rising up the ranks of Amazon’s top sellers.

Speaking of Facebook, the astute Mike Allen, noting that The New York Times is sinking its investigative teeth repeatedly into consultancy McKinsey, suggests the global firm is resembling the California media company for the repeated beatings it is taking. McKinsey zealously guards its client list, and the majority of its scandals to date involve either governmental work, old-news situations, or its bankruptcy restructuring business. It will be interesting whether resourceful journalists turn their attention next to McKinsey’s bread-and-butter work for corporate clients.

My two favorite Super Bowl ads: Amazon’s whimsical, humblebrag-ish Alexa ad (funny!) and The Washington Post’s paean to journalism (inspiring!). The former should encourage partners and sell devices. I hope the latter drives lots of subscriptions.