Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Refuses to Resign Over Racist Yearbook Photo
Ralph Northam, the Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia, greets supporters after during an election night rally November 7, 2017 in Fairfax, Virginia.
Win McNamee Getty Images
By Kim Chipman, Sarah Kopit, and Bloomberg
2:59 PM EST

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said he won’t resign despite an outcry over a racist photo of him from a 1984 medical school yearbook that triggered a chorus of fellow Democrats calling on him to step down.

Northam made the announcement during a televised appearance at the state Executive Mansion in Richmond called to address what he earlier called “clearly racist and offensive” photograph of him from 1984 that surfaced on Friday.

Democrats, including three 2020 presidential candidates, his home state’s Democratic party, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, all earlier called on Northam to resign, as did many Republican lawmakers and others.

The photograph, one of a four on a page from his yearbook at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, was first published Friday by the conservative website Big League Politics. It shows a man wearing blackface and another person in a Ku Klux Klan robe.

Northam, flanked by his wife Pam, said he believed that neither of the people depicted in the photograph was him.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE