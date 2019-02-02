Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said he won’t resign despite an outcry over a racist photo of him from a 1984 medical school yearbook that triggered a chorus of fellow Democrats calling on him to step down.

Northam made the announcement during a televised appearance at the state Executive Mansion in Richmond called to address what he earlier called “clearly racist and offensive” photograph of him from 1984 that surfaced on Friday.

Democrats, including three 2020 presidential candidates, his home state’s Democratic party, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, all earlier called on Northam to resign, as did many Republican lawmakers and others.

The photograph, one of a four on a page from his yearbook at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, was first published Friday by the conservative website Big League Politics. It shows a man wearing blackface and another person in a Ku Klux Klan robe.

Northam, flanked by his wife Pam, said he believed that neither of the people depicted in the photograph was him.