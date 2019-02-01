The Day After the Super Bowl Costs Companies Half a Billion Dollars in Productivity

Super Bowl LIII might take place on a Sunday, but the big game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams is still going to be a big drain on the nation’s work productivity.

A study from Captivate’s Office Pulse estimates companies will lose $484 million in work productivity on Super Bowl Monday, the day after the NFL championship game.

The study finds that 5% of professionals plan to take Monday off altogether, while another 3% say they expect to show up an hour or so late (or take a half day). As you might guess, alcohol is a factor there, with 12% of the people surveyed saying they expected to be hungover (or “extra tired”) after the game. The younger the respondent, the higher the likelihood (natch).

Those who do show up aren’t exactly going to be focused on work, either. More than three-fourths of the professionals Captivate spoke with say they will discuss the Super Bowl the next day at work. Barring a dramatic finish, commercials will be the most popular topic of conversation, with 40% saying that’s what they plan to talk about, with just 21% intending to talk about the game.

There should be plenty to talk about. Beyond the Patriots/Rams matchup and the commercials, this year’s Super Bowl includes a halftime show where the first artist asked to perform (Rihanna) refused out of support for Colin Kaepernick. Plus, the impact of the government shutdown could be notable for a variety of reasons, including the absence of some tech commercials.