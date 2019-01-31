Fed Rate, Facebook Results, Tesla CFO: CEO Daily for January 31, 2019

Good morning.

Could the Fed stop raising interest rates at a mere 2.5%? That seemed to be the market’s interpretation of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments yesterday. The Fed passed on making another rate hike, and pledged “future moves will be done patiently and with an eye toward how economic conditions unfold.” The stock market soared in response. Could the tightening cycle, traders wondered, be at an end?

For those whose adult life extends back more than a decade, this is a shocking possibility. I began my career in the days when the fed funds rate hit 20%. In the late 1980s, it topped out just short of 10%. At the end of the 1990s, it peaked at 6.5%. Even many millennials can remember June of 2006, when the Fed’s rate hit 5.25. The suggestion that 2.5% will be this cycle’s top is staggering.

Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen was in Davos last week, and suggested—as she has on previous occasions—that we may have entered a new era of persistently low rates. If so, that is good news for debtors—including the federal government, which has a massive debt load. It’s bad news for most retirees, who need to live off the interest on their savings. And it could continue to inflate asset values….which is why the market roared ahead yesterday.

But count me as one who worries we’ve yet to see the dark underside of persistent cheap money. I suspect some black swans are circling.

More news below.