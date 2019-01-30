Is Nikki Haley, Former UN Ambassador, Building a Campaign War Chest?

Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina governor, says she isn’t planning a 2020 run for the White House, but she’s getting a lot of attention, and money, as a rising GOP political star.

Whatever she might do in the realm of politics, it appears she could be on the path to amassing sizable campaign coffers.

A CNBC report claims Haley, who resigned last October, is commanding a domestic speaking fee of $200,000 per appearance, along with use of a private jet. International speaking engagements cost even more.

The reported speaking fee, puts Haley in rarified air, alongside the likes of former presidents, first ladies, and former Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke. Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who charged $225,000 per speaking fee, raised a reported $22 million between 2013 and 2015.

Of course, making money as a speaker isn’t just for candidates. For example, former president Bill Clinton still makes a lucrative living making public appearances.

Haley’s departure from the Trump administration was notably different than many others because she left on good terms. She sat at Trump’s side as her resignation was announced and pledged her loyalty to him in 2020. Her relationship with the president didn’t even sour after she joked about Trump at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner before her departure.

Haley’s decision to resign surprised several senior White House aides, including then-Chief of Staff John Kelly and Vice President Mike Pence. Haley was a strong advocate of Trump’s foreign policy. On her first day as UN ambassador she warned, “for those that don’t have our back, we’re taking names. We will make points to respond to that accordingly.”